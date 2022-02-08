Piper Sandler Raises Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target to $8.00

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.85.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $6.54 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $7.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 230,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 57,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 142,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 43,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 18,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 322.0% in the second quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 329,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 251,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

