Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cohu by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 27,596 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cohu by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cohu by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cohu by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after buying an additional 77,803 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

