Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 200.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 113.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 26.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 40.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $155.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $140.71 and a 12 month high of $202.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.40.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

