Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASTE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 891.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,963,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $60.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.85. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.28. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.29 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Separately, Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

In related news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $76,869.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

