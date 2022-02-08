Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,998 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Gevo were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 646.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 112,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 297.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,011,000 after buying an additional 10,394,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gevo by 743.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 604,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 3.11. Gevo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 5,113.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

