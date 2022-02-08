Barclays Boosts Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Price Target to $29.00

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) had its price target raised by Barclays from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ATI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Allegheny Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen raised Allegheny Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Allegheny Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.14.

NYSE:ATI opened at $22.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49. Allegheny Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -69.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,255,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

