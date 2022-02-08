WEX (WEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

WEX (NYSE:WEX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect WEX to post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE WEX opened at $160.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.79, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. WEX has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.80 and a 200 day moving average of $161.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WEX stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of WEX worth $57,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WEX shares. Bank of America upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.54.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

