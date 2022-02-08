Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

LLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $289.71.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $243.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $232.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.96 and its 200-day moving average is $251.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,983,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 474,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,816,000 after acquiring an additional 37,957 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

