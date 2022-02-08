Berenberg Bank Boosts Gresham House (LON:GHE) Price Target to GBX 1,250

Gresham House (LON:GHE) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,150 ($15.55) to GBX 1,250 ($16.90) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gresham House to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. raised their target price on shares of Gresham House from GBX 1,253 ($16.94) to GBX 1,418 ($19.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Gresham House from GBX 1,253 ($16.94) to GBX 1,418 ($19.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,257.75 ($17.01).

Get Gresham House alerts:

LON GHE opened at GBX 909 ($12.29) on Monday. Gresham House has a one year low of GBX 780 ($10.55) and a one year high of GBX 970 ($13.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 878.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 891.29. The firm has a market cap of £345.43 million and a PE ratio of 37.72.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.