Titon (LON:TON) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Titon (LON:TON)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Titon stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.49) on Tuesday. Titon has a 52 week low of GBX 95.75 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 145 ($1.96). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 112.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 118.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of £12.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96.

In related news, insider Bernd Ratzke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.35), for a total transaction of £2,500 ($3,380.66).

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

