GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,350 ($18.26) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.29% from the company’s previous close.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($20.28) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.64) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,600 ($21.64) to GBX 1,675 ($22.65) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($26.03) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.72) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,629.43 ($22.03).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,652.20 ($22.34) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,737 ($23.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of £83.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,615.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,514.77.

In related news, insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($27.92) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($67,632.59).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

