Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to Post $0.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HCKT shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $566.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.11. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $23.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,122 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 447,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 182,534 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after buying an additional 95,413 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Hackett Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

