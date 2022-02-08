-$0.08 EPS Expected for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allied Esports Entertainment.

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter. Allied Esports Entertainment had a net margin of 1,245.52% and a negative return on equity of 63.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ AESE opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. Allied Esports Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31.

In other news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 173,979 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $325,340.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,345,431 shares of company stock worth $2,440,518. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AESE. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 54,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 30,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.