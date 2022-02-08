BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,544,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 812,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of A10 Networks worth $61,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 6.7% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 1.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 77,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 0.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 159,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Separately, BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.08. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 4.24%.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $10,535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 762,174 shares of company stock valued at $11,436,276. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.