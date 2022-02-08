BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,484,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,645 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $62,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,148,000 after buying an additional 143,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 280.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,440,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,568,000 after buying an additional 1,798,409 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,811,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,382,000 after buying an additional 238,921 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after buying an additional 94,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 474,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after buying an additional 77,428 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $44,216.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 55.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $561.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.74. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on RUBY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

