BlackRock Inc. Acquires 178,028 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,524,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $64,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 13.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter worth $233,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCVX opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.56.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $103,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Sauer sold 6,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,700 shares of company stock worth $871,168 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

