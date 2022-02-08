BlackRock Inc. Sells 19,900 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,766,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of NETSTREIT worth $65,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.23. NETSTREIT Corp. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NETSTREIT Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

