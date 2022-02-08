Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.51 Per Share

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.51 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.33. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

EAT has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $38.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.28. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $78.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Brinker International by 100.3% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

