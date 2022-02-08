FY2022 EPS Estimates for CGI Inc. Decreased by Raymond James (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of CGI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.79 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.81. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.
CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $87.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CGI has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $93.93.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 272.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).
