Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 61,440 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,440 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVLU opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

