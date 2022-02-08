Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,013 Shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BGLD. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $644,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $771,000.

BGLD opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97.

