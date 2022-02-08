InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 35.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 368,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 269,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after purchasing an additional 17,081 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 27,990 shares during the period. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $66.91 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $75.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.74.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.