iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) by 47.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 113.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

NYSEARCA IAK opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $69.17 and a 52 week high of $88.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.13.

