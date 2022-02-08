Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $264,000 Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,158,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,879,000 after buying an additional 1,222,088 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,043,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,246,000 after buying an additional 1,001,995 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,778,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in APi Group by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,975,000 after purchasing an additional 706,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in APi Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,996,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,386,000 after purchasing an additional 484,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on APG. Robert W. Baird lowered APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup began coverage on APi Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.22. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $26.84.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. APi Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 0.27%.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.