National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,637,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,049,000 after acquiring an additional 492,352 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in National Beverage by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 170,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 81,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in National Beverage by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,303,000 after purchasing an additional 61,094 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage in the third quarter valued at $1,964,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.93. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $41.36 and a 1-year high of $64.67. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.99.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $283.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 15.33%. On average, research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.