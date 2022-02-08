Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 92.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,107 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,046,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,373,000 after acquiring an additional 152,392 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1,660.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 115,623 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 110,129 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,049,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,067,000 after purchasing an additional 83,489 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 81,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on KOF shares. HSBC cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

NYSE:KOF opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.