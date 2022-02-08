Deutsche Bank AG Has $48,000 Holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,607 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Compugen were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 32.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,313,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after acquiring an additional 572,852 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Compugen by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 384,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Compugen by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 157,025 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Compugen by 578.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 144,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 123,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Compugen by 1,884.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 85,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

CGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. Compugen Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $218.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.34.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Compugen Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

