Deutsche Bank AG Sells 7,021 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,021 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 18.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

TGLS stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $130.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

