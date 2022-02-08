Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,901 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAMR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,828,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,502,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 149,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after buying an additional 69,740 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,689,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,019,000.

Shares of NYSE:BAMR opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

