Mizuho Raises Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $136.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $125.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.08.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $126.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $131.48.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 37.64%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $603,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,828,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 74,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

