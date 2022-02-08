SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Lowered to $218.00

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target cut by Barclays from $427.00 to $218.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $316.33.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $156.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.00 and a 200 day moving average of $280.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 1.27. SEA has a 12-month low of $119.41 and a 12-month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SEA will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SEA by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 156,936 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $35,108,000 after purchasing an additional 53,170 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,155 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $619,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SEA by 594.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 363,380 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $81,292,000 after purchasing an additional 311,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

