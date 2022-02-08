Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on YUM. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.88.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $125.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $101.94 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,296 shares of company stock valued at $552,919 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4.0% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

