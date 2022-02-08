NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuStar Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised NuStar Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.52. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -116.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in NuStar Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in NuStar Energy by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.