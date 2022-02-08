Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.42.

NYSE TDS opened at $20.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,480,000 after buying an additional 46,211 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,934 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 435,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after buying an additional 129,893 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

