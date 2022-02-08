Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ING Groep (NYSE:ING) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Get ING Groep alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €10.70 ($12.30) to €10.90 ($12.53) in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ING Groep from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($18.74) to €17.00 ($19.54) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.96.

NYSE:ING opened at $15.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter valued at $262,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 5.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,186,000 after purchasing an additional 185,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter valued at $1,448,000. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ING Groep (ING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.