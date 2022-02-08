Raymond James Raises Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $67.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AFL. UBS Group increased their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a sell rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of AFL opened at $65.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,009. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.