Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Raised to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2022

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EPOKY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $233.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $21.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.36.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

Analyst Recommendations for Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

