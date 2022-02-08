Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Raised to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EPOKY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $233.00.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $21.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.