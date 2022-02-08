Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $411.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target upped by Tigress Financial from $366.00 to $411.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $300.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

