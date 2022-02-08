Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,100 at Credit Suisse Group

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,950 ($26.37) to GBX 2,100 ($28.40) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($24.34) to GBX 1,950 ($26.37) in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,357.67.

OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $23.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.43. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1685 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

