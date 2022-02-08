Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised Amadeus IT Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amadeus IT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.00.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

Shares of Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $69.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.22. Amadeus IT Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.34 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $871.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.48 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.