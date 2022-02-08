Motorola Solutions (MSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MSI opened at $236.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.81. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $173.79 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motorola Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

