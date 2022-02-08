FOX (FOX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.06. FOX has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

