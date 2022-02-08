Comparing Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Seagen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Innate Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of Seagen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Seagen and Innate Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seagen -19.06% -9.88% -8.38% Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Seagen and Innate Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seagen 0 5 8 0 2.62 Innate Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Seagen presently has a consensus price target of $177.64, suggesting a potential upside of 26.17%. Innate Pharma has a consensus price target of $11.13, suggesting a potential upside of 193.54%. Given Innate Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Innate Pharma is more favorable than Seagen.

Risk and Volatility

Seagen has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innate Pharma has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seagen and Innate Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seagen $2.18 billion 11.83 $613.67 million ($1.85) -76.10 Innate Pharma $80.47 million 3.74 -$73.09 million N/A N/A

Seagen has higher revenue and earnings than Innate Pharma.

Summary

Seagen beats Innate Pharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B. Siegall and H. Perry Fell on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma S.A., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway. Its products in preclinical trials include IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH61, NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers; IPH43, an anti-MICA/B antibody drug conjugate; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; Anti-Siglec-9, an antibody program; IPH25, a checkpoint inhibitor; and IPH62, an NKp46-NKCE platform. Innate Pharma S.A. has licensing and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and Orega Biotech; and co-development and license agreement with MedImmune Limited. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

