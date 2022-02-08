William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Abiomed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $4.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.75.

ABMD stock opened at $289.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $317.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 100.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $261.27 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Abiomed by 287.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Abiomed by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Abiomed by 162.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Abiomed by 32,000.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abiomed by 5,457.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

