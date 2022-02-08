Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SWKS. Cowen cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.00.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS opened at $136.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $129.72 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $1,469,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,591 shares of company stock worth $14,374,221 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,886,000 after acquiring an additional 822,844 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,307,000 after acquiring an additional 651,281 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $80,079,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,742,000 after buying an additional 397,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.