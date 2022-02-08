Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) a C$39.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$39.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BEP.UN. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$53.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and set a C$46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.64.

Shares of TSE:BEP.UN opened at C$42.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$11.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$43.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.68. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of C$39.24 and a 52-week high of C$62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -123.01%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

