SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays cut shares of SIG Combibloc Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

OTCMKTS:SCBGF opened at $21.05 on Monday. SIG Combibloc Group has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

