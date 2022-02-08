Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$148.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$145.08.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$145.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$137.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$132.36. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$105.10 and a twelve month high of C$149.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$207.67 billion and a PE ratio of 13.18.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.81 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$12.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.66 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9000002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total value of C$57,139.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at C$187,825.55. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total value of C$576,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$830,435.74. Insiders have sold a total of 9,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,423 over the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

