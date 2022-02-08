Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $235.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $284.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIIB. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Biogen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $291.73.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $221.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen has a 12-month low of $212.56 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.11 and its 200 day moving average is $275.37.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after buying an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,095,000 after purchasing an additional 97,239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

