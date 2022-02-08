Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.78

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 1680876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rover Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Get Rover Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.58.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. Rover Group’s revenue was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 54,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $545,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,246,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock valued at $26,185,298.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.